When the .357 was first released, Winchester loaded the new Magnum with swaged 158 grain SWC bullets. Going in excess of 1,500 FPS, the pressures were too great for the soft slugs, resulting in severely fouled/leaded barrels after shooting just two-cylinders worth. Frustrated, savvy handloaders used harder cast bullets to remedy the leading. Savvier handloaders used Ray Thompson’s design — the Lyman 358156 —which incorporated a gas check (GC).

A GC is simply a copper cup crimped onto a cast bullet designed for one. The copper cup protects the base of the bullet from hot gases and scrapes any lead fouling from the barrel as it travels down the bore. Gas checked bullets can be shot at higher velocities and usually more accurately than plain based bullets. Today, aluminum gas checks are used and appear to work as well as the more expensive copper checks. I have a few dies that make GC for even more self-sufficiency.