False Assumptions!

Dealing with the Grip

Even with a cover garment, the grip presents a challenge. You’ve usually got 1.3″ or so of gun width, plus the holster thickness protruding out the side of your body. Unless the gun is carefully snugged in to follow the contour of your shape, the bottom of the grip will tend to jut out — more so when you lean forward or bend over as the motion creates a tenting effect.

I like to use a holster specifically designed to draw the grip in toward your body. The Clinger Holsters No Print Wonder (now called the IWB Hinge holster) does a marvelous job of this using a clever hinge system. The holster body is rigid Kydex, as is the rear clip. The front belt clip is attached via a rubber or leather flap, which acts as a hinge. The flexibility, plus the extended location in the rear, draws the grip in tight when you attach the rear clip to the beltline. Worn at the 3 to 4 o’clock position, the system works like a champ. The full-height grip of a large pistol, like a 1911 or service pistol, tucks in close and doesn’t tent the back of your cover garment. It really works. I regularly carry a 1911, full-size SIG SAUER P320 and other similar guns wearing shorts and a T-shirt for cover. Piece of cake.

For additional comfort, attach the optional Clinger Cushion. Attaching to the back of any Kydex-type holster body with included Velcro dots, it places a pad between the hard holster shell and your body. I’ve outfitted all my traditional IWB holsters with them.

I’ve also had success with hybrid IWB holsters. For larger guns, I’ve drifted to the Alien Gear standard Cloak Tuck 3.5 model. It’s similar to leather and Kydex hybrid models with large backers and a thin but sturdy holster shell, but offers some critical benefits. The backing of the Cloak Tuck is a multi-layered affair to create moisture barriers and comfort, but the important layer is invisible — smack in the middle. A thin steel layer provides support and rigidity, aiding concealment by bringing the grip in close to the body. The steel also ensures the top flap won’t droop with age and use, presenting an obstacle to one-handed reholstering.

As a proof-of-concept experiment, I carried an FNX-45 Tactical, a huge, double-stack .45, with one of these and it’s doable using nothing more than a T-shirt as a cover garment.