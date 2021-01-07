Technology has been the lifeblood of Federal Cartridge since 1922. Joining forces with Barnes Bullets, Federal continues their advancements in ammunition by offering a lead-free alternative for 454 Casull shooters — and other calibers.

Using the Barnes Expander bullet, an all copper, hollow-pointed design, known for 100% weight retention, the deadly combination features a bullet weighing 250 grains and having a muzzle velocity of 1,530 fps from a 5.7″ test barrel. What was once a “handloaders only” proposal is now provided by Federal for all to enjoy and reap the benefits.