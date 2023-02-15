Field Stripping a Venomous Snake

My best friend and I have a David and Jonathan sort of Biblical-grade friendship. We’ve been best friends since seventh grade and have been oft mistaken for brothers. Though my own kids are grown and gone, his 14-year-old offspring is my godson. We have had some serious adventures together.

We don’t do much halfway. You only get one shot at life. I have little interest in looking back and regretting missed opportunities due to frivolity, inconvenience or relative risk. As you might imagine, this personal mantra causes no end of consternation to our wives.

The event was New Year’s Eve. My buddy and his crew were coming out to the Dabbs’ Family Survival Enclave for an evening of food, fun and fireworks. There would be a ping pong tournament thrown in for flavor. He sent me a text and asked if they could come out early. He needed some help with an educational project for his son.

The project came in the form of a good-sized frozen snake. My buddy had been out riding his bike a few weeks before when he came across a freshly demised copperhead on the road. The offending car had flattened the beast’s head and left the rest otherwise unmolested. He stopped, dropped the creature into a grocery sack he carries for this purpose, and deposited it in his freezer. His poor unfortunate bride.

Roadkill is an underappreciated source of entertainment, education and household décor. Once you get past the obvious ick factor, the world is your oyster. I have scored some hawk’s feet, several squirrel carcasses, a gorgeous fox pelt, and this venomous serpent all via the copious bounty of America’s roadways.

My friend is my perennial partner in crime. His own collection also includes a bobcat and a couple of raccoons.

Don’t knock it until you’ve tried it …

We were some of those homeschool freaks. When my own kids were young, everything was potentially educational, especially venomous reptiles. I’ve killed an even 60 water moccasins in the lake that serves as my rural backyard. Many of those animals ended up as training aids for the kids.

A big cottonmouth skin, properly tanned, makes a superb man-cave decoration. Copperheads are prettier but seldom as large. Additionally, the moccasins frequently reek of fish once you get them dissected. This copperhead, however, was the ideal specimen.