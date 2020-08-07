"Many brand name businesses and corporate leadership have a nefarious agenda to limit gun rights," Gottlieb observed. “Their current and potential patrons should have the knowledge of what their hard-earned dollars are actually funding.”
This crusade could have a big impact if enough people walk away from the named businesses, taking their money with them. CCRKBA told Insider Online it will be updating the list of companies on the “Don’t Feed the Gun Prohibitionists” page, and if you encounter a firm that supports gun control, even if it posts its premises as a “gun-free zone,” alert the committee.
“A free market dictates the right of consumers to know about the products they purchase,” Gottlieb explained, “and we encourage people buy products from companies they can count on to not support efforts aimed at curtailing constitutional rights. By providing this information, we hope gun-owning consumers make reasonable decisions about which businesses to patronize. This might convince some businesses to re-think their core values.”
Some people may squawk, while others may sarcastically contend this effort isn’t worthwhile, but for those who participate, it’s their way of taking a swipe at that part of corporate America inclined to abandon the Second Amendment.
Sometimes, that just feels good.
Fight Back Against Anti-Gun Businesses
Second Amendment activists have long advocated spending money with companies that support — or at least, don’t try to erode — their rights, but it has been a somewhat hit-or-miss effort. Until now, that is.
The Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms (CCRKBA), a national gun rights organization based in the Pacific Northwest, has put together a list of companies and their Chief Operating Officers that have supported gun control or taken an anti-gun position. When the page was first launched on the CCRKBA website there were almost 200 company names listed, some of them very well-known.
According to CCRKBA Chairman Alan Gottlieb, this campaign is called “Don’t Feed the Gun Prohibitionists.” Since the effort was launched about 10 days ago, traffic to the website has suggested quite a bit of interest. Gottlieb said this is not a boycott effort, but instead an effort to educate firearms owners about companies that use the money gun owners spend to support causes aimed at restricting the rights of those consumers.
“Businesses and the people who own them can support whatever kind of philosophy they want,” Gottlieb said in a prepared statement, “and gun owning consumers can likewise not spend any money with those firms. Let the marketplace decide.”
Identified on the preliminary list are Progressive Insurance, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Microsoft, Hard Rock Café, Hallmark, Costco, Delta Airlines, Levi Strauss, Yelp and Sara Lee, among others.
"Many brand name businesses and corporate leadership have a nefarious agenda to limit gun rights," Gottlieb observed. “Their current and potential patrons should have the knowledge of what their hard-earned dollars are actually funding.”
They’re A Busy Bunch
Insider Online provides updates about CCRKBA because they’ve been somewhat invisible over the years, working quietly behind the scenes, but when they step into the spotlight — as they did twice in the past six weeks — they tend to rub the establishment the wrong way. They’re rather good at it.
CCRKBA’s latest eyebrow-raising public actions came on June 29 and July 16. On both occasions, the organization advised residents in Minneapolis, Minn., and Seattle, Wash., respectively, to arm themselves amid calls and efforts to disband or defund the police departments in both cities. To the gun prohibition crowd, such suggestions are toxic.
CCRKBA’s Gottlieb did an eye-roll when he learned members of the Minneapolis council, who had been on the forefront of the police defunding effort, were getting protection from private security folks, paid for at city expense. He issued a scathing public statement accusing Minneapolis councilmembers Andrea Jenkins, Alondra Cany and Phillipe Cunningham of “a reprehensible act of hypocrisy.”
At the time, this trio had already cost the city some $63,000 for private security. He told small business owners and city residents to arm themselves “because the city certainly won’t pay for their private security.”
Out in Seattle, where politicians are vehemently anti-gun, CCRKBA’s message was the same, with an added dig toward the police and sheriff’s departments for “suspending” the application process for concealed pistol licenses.
“While the city council may believe crippling its police department is a politically smart move,” Gottlieb observed, “it’s going to directly impact public safety. Nobody should be surprised when more people buy guns and apply for carry licenses, only in Seattle and King County, applying for a CPL hasn’t been possible since March.”
“This effort to defund the police creates legitimate concerns among Seattle residents and people who work in the city about their safety,” he contended. “Preventing people from applying for a concealed pistol license is tantamount to denying them their right to bear arms under the state and federal constitutions.”
Washington is an open-carry state. Thousands of people bought guns when the COVID-19 pandemic erupted, many of them for the first time. They want to carry those guns for personal protection, but the only way for them to do it would be to open carry.
Bite The Bullet
Recently, this correspondent acquired a half-box of lead .41-caliber semi-wadcutters that appeared in a vintage Speer bullet box. They aren’t Speer bullets, far as I can tell, and instead of 220 grains, these pills hit my scales right around 200 grains each. They’re lubed, and I’ve examined them and all appear to be fairly uniform.
About the same time the bullets materialized, a well-preserved copy of Speer’s Cast Bullet Manual #1 landed on my desk. It appears to be a first printing from 1986.
The gods must be tempting me, so I fired off a message to American Handgunner’s Tank Hoover, asking about a lead bullet described in the book — a 210-grain lead SWC, for the .41 Magnum. Readers know I’m a sucker, er, “devotee,” for that cartridge.
I’m going to carefully brew up some loads with these bullets, being very careful to weigh each bullet and install over a sensible powder charge, just to see what they do in my .41 Magnum revolvers.
I don’t have a clue whose bullets these are, and the box in which they’re stored may be worth more to some collector than the lead pills inside. I’ve got a pound of 2400, and some different Hodgdon propellants, and somewhere in there should be a nice handload for bonking small game. I’ve seen a photo of the late Elmer Keith holding a handful of blue grouse he clobbered with a .38/44 that ran in the July/August 1992 issue of AH with excerpts of his book “Sixguns.”
Keith made it seem so easy.
NRAAM Re-Scheduled, Again
At this writing, it appears the National Rifle Association’s required annual meeting, initially scheduled Sept. 5 in Springfield, Mo., has been pushed back a second time.
It was originally to be held in Nashville this past spring, but the COVID-19 pandemic scotched that. The new schedule is looking at November, according to the News-Leader.
Next year’s convention is supposed to be held in Houston, Texas in May.
