Fight Back Against Anti-Gun Businesses

Second Amendment activists have long advocated spending money with companies that support — or at least, don’t try to erode — their rights, but it has been a somewhat hit-or-miss effort. Until now, that is.

The Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms (CCRKBA), a national gun rights organization based in the Pacific Northwest, has put together a list of companies and their Chief Operating Officers that have supported gun control or taken an anti-gun position. When the page was first launched on the CCRKBA website there were almost 200 company names listed, some of them very well-known.

According to CCRKBA Chairman Alan Gottlieb, this campaign is called “Don’t Feed the Gun Prohibitionists.” Since the effort was launched about 10 days ago, traffic to the website has suggested quite a bit of interest. Gottlieb said this is not a boycott effort, but instead an effort to educate firearms owners about companies that use the money gun owners spend to support causes aimed at restricting the rights of those consumers.

“Businesses and the people who own them can support whatever kind of philosophy they want,” Gottlieb said in a prepared statement, “and gun owning consumers can likewise not spend any money with those firms. Let the marketplace decide.”

Identified on the preliminary list are Progressive Insurance, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Microsoft, Hard Rock Café, Hallmark, Costco, Delta Airlines, Levi Strauss, Yelp and Sara Lee, among others.