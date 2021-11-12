Fighting back against vaccination mandates by the President, assorted governors and some big city mayors — local police departments and their unions took stands against what they believe are unjust orders: obey or lose your jobs.

In some places, the orders are tantamount to blackmail or coercion. Hundreds of officers left departments, refusing to knuckle under. The full impact of those departures may not be seen for a while, but Seattle Police Officers Guild President Mike Solan cut right to the chase with a warning to mandate advocates.

“Be prepared to defend yourself and your family,” Solan cautioned, “because it’s going to be a long time before a cop can get there. That’s not alarmist talk. That’s a reality.”

It’s clear Evergreen State officials didn’t see that coming. From the governor on down, Washington’s liberal politicians are uniformly anti-gun rights. Unfortunately for them, Washington is a “shall issue” state with a constitutional right-to-bear-arms provision that is even stronger than the Second Amendment.

At last check, King County—which encompasses Seattle—listed more than 98,000 active concealed pistol licenses. That’s more than some states have in total. Overall, Washington has more than 640,000 qualified adults who are licensed to carry.

Washingtonians bought a slew of guns in 2020 and the sales have continued.

Long story short, if there are fewer police on the streets in any city, the criminal element is going to take advantage. It’s their nature.

