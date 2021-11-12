Henry Opens New Wisconsin Facility

Henry Repeating Arms shared some big news with the announcement of its new 84,000-square-foot building in Ladysmith, Wisconsin.

The new building is about an hour away from Henry’s 140,000-square-foot facility in Rice Lake. Henry says the new facility “will employ over 100 people within three years.”

The company also has a manufacturing facility in New Jersey. Henry was started in New York in 1996, and today it produces lever-action rimfire and centerfire rifles. All Henry firearms are made in the USA.

Source