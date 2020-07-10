Fireworks, Firearms & Freedom

Fighting Founders
In 1776, the legal separation of the original 13 colonies from Great Britain occurred on July 2nd, when the 2nd Continental Congress voted to approve a resolution of independence. The document was written and signed two days later, on July 4th.
John Adams stated he hoped the Independence anniversary would be marked for years by guns, bonfires and other illuminations. The first fireworks display happened in the middle of the Revolutionary War, some historians believing they were used as a “morale booster.” The celebrations of the time would have also included cannon and musket fire, adding to the explosive nature of festivities.
The brilliant booming fireworks we all enjoy today are symbolic of cannonade and musket fire from the past, and our promise to fight anyone trying to deny our United States her liberty.
As much as things have changed over the last 244 years ago, the one thing remaining constant is the vital role of firearms. We know their relevance freedom. Guns allow us to be secure by providing security for us. Guns provide sustenance for us by taking game. And guns allow us to defend ourselves from wrong doers. Guns allow us to keep our freedom by giving us the ability to bite back.