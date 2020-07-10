Fireworks, Firearms & Freedom

By the time you’re reading this, Independence Day has come and gone. Thoughts of fireworks, picnics, parades, family reunions and carnivals fill our minds from the festivities. We remember brilliant fireworks displays as the final culmination after a wonderful day of cookouts, shooting, beach trips, the proud display of stars and stripes clothing and flying Ol’ Glory herself. And why not? It’s what you do when you love your country and are grateful for what we have.

But Independence Day’s true meaning is much more. With the passing of time, the meaning has been diluted — watered down by some. Let me explain the real reason of the celebration and what it means to me for those who may have forgotten the true meaning.