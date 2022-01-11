1791 Gunleather's Smooth Concealment Holster

Constructed of 100% certified American soft cow-hide and lined with suede, this holster isn’t stiff like other leather holsters I’ve seen. Supple, yet sturdy, each size fits several similarly sized firearms. Stitching is reinforced and an American steel clip faces outward for strong-hand carry. This holster is available in both right- and left-handed configurations in night sky black.

I wear this holster inside the waistband on my right side. A smooth flap of leather separates the gunmetal from my skin while an open top allows for easy access and draw. This holster can be worn with a belt or without one —as long as the pants aren’t too flimsy—though it is much more secure with a belt. My Kimber slides deep into the holster, the trigger guard protected from catching on anything. It’s not a Kydex or custom fit holster, so a gun won’t stay intact if you’re hanging upside down from monkey bars, but with a belt it will hold through vigorous activity and tumbling. (I tested this with our dog at home.) Worn properly, I can jump up and down with the holster and move freely without worrying the gun will come loose or fall.