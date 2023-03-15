5.11 Skyweight Utility & Survival Chest Packs

I’ve been working on an article for an upcoming issue of Shooting Industry magazine about why instructors should consider offering off-body carry training instruction, which led me down the rabbit hole of exploring the wide variety of products available in this category.

New from 5.11, the Skyweight Utility Chest Pack ($60) and Skyweight Survival Chest Pack ($45) are lightweight, compact and versatile. Their removable chest harnesses and rear pass-through ports also allow for use as waist packs when combined with the hip belt from Skyweight packs and RUSH100 backpack or any standard belt.

The harnesses are adjustable and breathable with a quick-release system for easy use and hot pulls for quick access to concealed carry compartments.

Additional features of the Skyweight Utility Chest Pack will include a main compartment with a gusseted opening and internal organization, a front zippered pocket, front stretch-woven pockets, bottom webbing loops and gear loops for additional storage.

The Skyweight Survival Chest Pack features an external laminate MOLLE panel that allows pouch attachment, while gear loops and bottom webbing loops expand carry options.

511Tactical.com