CrossBreed Holsters MiniTuck® IWB Holster

It features a firearm-specific molded and mounted Kydex pocket with three choices of premium leather backers: black cowhide, founder’s, and horse hide. (Four Kydex color options are also available.) I opted for the black cowhide, right-hand draw for my Ruger SR22. The Kydex keeps the pistol secure while the leather backer keeps the pistol from touching your skin. Two modular SnapLok belt clips are adjustable for cant and ride height and clamped comfortably over my belt. CrossBreed does offer additional clip choices, allowing you to choose your fit. I put this holster through the normal paces — bending, jumping up and down, etc. The pistol stayed put for everything with the exception of turning it upside down. (Don’t pretend to be Spiderman from monkey bars and you’ll be fine.)

As advertised, you can wear it with or without a shirt tucked in. For ease of access I found leaving my shirt pulled over the top worked well, especially when paired with a flannel or light jacket easy to move out of the way. The MiniTuck® starts at $73.95, but price varies depending upon your firearm make and model and options chosen.