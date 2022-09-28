Online Exclusive: PROJECTILE DYSFUNCTION

Exclusive Barkeep Roses
.22 LR Revolver

From Davidson's And Heritage Mfg.
In conjunction with Heritage Mfg., Davidson’s exclusive Barkeep Roses has a 2” barrel and features a bird’s-head grip engraved with roses and vines. The .22 LR revolver’s six-round cylinder is also engraved with roses and flourishes adding a dramatic flair. It comes with a custom wooden Heritage ejector rod. The Heritage Barkeep is equipped with a manual safety on the left side of the frame. The finish is black oxide and this Barkeep has an overall length of 8.125”. Sights are the standard blade front coupled with a rear notch sight.

MSRP: $209

DavidsonsInc.com

