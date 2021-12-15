Federal Premium 9mm Luger Personal Defense 135 Grain Hydra-Shok Deep Ammo
Pretty. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Ammo can be, and often is, beautiful. When reloading, some of this affection comes from the hard work that went into making it. It’s also just as easy to appreciate solid craftsmanship. Federal’s Premium 9mm Hydra-Shok Deep personal defense ammo has both beauty and purpose, with an improved center post design for consistent expansion. I personally fired the 135-grain Hydra-Shok deep ammunition through a 3″ Springfield Armory Ronin EMP.
In testing off a bench, group size at 15 yards came to just over 2″ for five shots — and I suspect the gun and ammo can do even better without me. It cycled reliably. Federal reports muzzle velocity of 1060 fps out of a 4″ test barrel with penetration of 15″ in bare ballistics gel.