Online Exclusive: Springfield Armory 1911 Ronin EMP 9mm Handgun

Federal Premium 9mm Luger Personal Defense 135 Grain Hydra-Shok Deep Ammo

By Serena Juchnowski
1

Pretty. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Ammo can be, and often is, beautiful. When reloading, some of this affection comes from the hard work that went into making it. It’s also just as easy to appreciate solid craftsmanship. Federal’s Premium 9mm Hydra-Shok Deep personal defense ammo has both beauty and purpose, with an improved center post design for consistent expansion. I personally fired the 135-grain Hydra-Shok deep ammunition through a 3″ Springfield Armory Ronin EMP.

In testing off a bench, group size at 15 yards came to just over 2″ for five shots — and I suspect the gun and ammo can do even better without me. It cycled reliably. Federal reports muzzle velocity of 1060 fps out of a 4″ test barrel with penetration of 15″ in bare ballistics gel.

MSRP: $34.99 (box of 20)

1

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Make Your...
Read Full Article
Federal Premium...
Federal Premium's 135-grain Hydra-Shok Deep 9mm personal defense ammo boasts excellent groups and performance.
Read Full Article
Gun Rights:...
Fear and hatred of guns have unintended consequences; political fallout and dangers which are largely missed in the running monologues that pass for...
Read Full Article