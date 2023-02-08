Looking for a solution to carry your firearm both safely and comfortably without having to wear a belt? Mission First Tactical has the solution with their all-new MFT Belly Band holster.

The unique, first-of-its-kind design is made from breathable 3D spacer mesh fabric and features special channels to allow for more efficient airflow and increased comfort. The open-air weave construction design allows air and moisture to pass through, naturally hindering bacterial growth and keeping users cool and dry all day long. A soft, medical-grade hook and loop construction ensures no chaffing.

The MFT Belly Band holster also features a self-laminated fastening end that can be cut and trimmed with scissors for a custom fit. The hard laminate trigger shield protects the firearm’s trigger from unwanted intrusion.

The holster has two elastic pockets for other everyday carry items, including spare magazines, knives, flashlights and pepper spray, while its two secure YKK zippered storage pockets are ideal for your credentials, cash, keys, cell phone etc.

The MFT Belly Band is ambidextrous, designed to accommodate waist sizes from 26-52 inches, and compatible with a wide variety of firearms. Since there’s no belt needed, it’s a great carry option for activities like walking, jogging, hiking, biking, etc.

MSRP: $49.99

MissionFirstTactical.com