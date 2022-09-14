The series features optimized wrap-around texture giving supreme control during rapid fire without wearing uncomfortably against the body when concealed.

With three interchangeable backstraps that change not the size of the grip but the angle of the bore, the Shadow Systems frame can be tailored to the shooter’s natural point of aim. A deep cut above the trigger guard provides greater control with a modern thumbs-forward shooting grip.

Lastly, the gently extended and upswept beavertail prevents slide bite without the characteristic oversized appearance of other frames in the market.

All Foundation Series pistols also come equipped with the patented Shadow Systems multi-footprint optic cut, allowing for a direct mount of most major optic brands. Shadow Systems adds steel sights to the slide with a plain black serrated rear and white dot front, which afford a lower 1/3 co-witness with most optics. The match-grade, smooth-finish nitrided barrel is rated for +P ammo and is conventionally rifled.

Shadow Systems Foundation Series pistols are backed by their limited lifetime warranty and ship with two Magpul magazines. Pricing starts at $679. For full specs on each model, visit shadowsystemscorp.com.