Shadow Systems Foundation Series
Less Is More
Are you an old-school gun guy? Someone who isn’t impressed with all the bells or whistles, isn’t fussy about aesthetics and only cares about the essential features?
Shadow Systems developed its new 9mm Foundation Series out of conversations with old-school gun guys just like you. The Foundation Series is available in three sizes — MR920, XR920 and DR920 — each built on the same world-class frame as all Shadow Systems pistols.
The MR920 is a compact, multi-role pistol with 15+1 capacity. The XR920 is a crossover pistol with a full-size frame, a compact top end, and 17+1 capacity. The DR920 is a full-size, duty role pistol with a 17+1 capacity.
The series features optimized wrap-around texture giving supreme control during rapid fire without wearing uncomfortably against the body when concealed.
With three interchangeable backstraps that change not the size of the grip but the angle of the bore, the Shadow Systems frame can be tailored to the shooter’s natural point of aim. A deep cut above the trigger guard provides greater control with a modern thumbs-forward shooting grip.
Lastly, the gently extended and upswept beavertail prevents slide bite without the characteristic oversized appearance of other frames in the market.
All Foundation Series pistols also come equipped with the patented Shadow Systems multi-footprint optic cut, allowing for a direct mount of most major optic brands. Shadow Systems adds steel sights to the slide with a plain black serrated rear and white dot front, which afford a lower 1/3 co-witness with most optics. The match-grade, smooth-finish nitrided barrel is rated for +P ammo and is conventionally rifled.
Shadow Systems Foundation Series pistols are backed by their limited lifetime warranty and ship with two Magpul magazines. Pricing starts at $679. For full specs on each model, visit shadowsystemscorp.com.