It’s no secret that I’m a big fan of the SIG Sauer P365. Most recently, I professed my love for it in our 2023 Concealed Carry & Self-Defense Special Edition, in which I shared my “Goldilocks & The Three Bears”-like journey to finding the EDC handgun that fit me just right. So, of course, I was intrigued enough to click through when the announcement about the new Wilson Combat WCP365 came through my inbox.

Wilson Combat has reimagined the SIG Sauer P365 from top to bottom, introducing a line of 16 models available with a host of proprietary custom modifications to improve handling, shooting and optics capability. Produced in conjunction with SIG Sauer, the custom WCP365s are produced at Wilson Combat’s facility in Berryville, Arkansas facility.

The Wilson Combat WCP365 features a stainless steel slide and a 3.1” chromoly barrel in a black DLC (Diamond-like-Carbon) finish. The ultra-hard finish has chromium and tungsten underlayers for long-lasting corrosion and abrasion resistance.

Engineers also changed the slide’s shape and texture, making it more tactile under stress with their exclusive X-Tac pattern cocking serrations, side top serrations and heavy slide bevels all around. Each new model is offered standard or action-tuned.

The Wilson Combat WCP365 can be ordered with an optic mounting solution or your choice of direct milled option (with cover plate and rear Battlesight) for the Trijicon RMRcc, Holosun 407K or 507K, SIG Sauer Romeo Zero or Shield RMSc.

MSRP is $1,105 for standard or $1,275 with action tune. For specs on each model, visit wilsoncombat.com.