Range Day

Okay, you’re confident your child has the basic gun handling skills down and you trust they will listen to your every word under your keen supervision. Start with a light recoiling gun, like a .22 rimfire. We want this to be a positive, fun experience. Praise them with their shooting, while continually giving advice without nagging. Attitude is everything. Gradually move up to bigger guns. When your child requests shooting something bigger, use common sense.

For my own daughter, I started with a .22 rifle and worked up to a .204 Ruger in a TC carbine. A couple weeks later, she took her first groundhog. A few months later, we were enrolled in a hunter’s safety course together. After this, she took her first buck that fall. By being patient, and keeping things fun, she progressed at her own pace. I guess that’s the bottom line. Keep it fun, and don’t push them, you’ll know it’s time to progress by their actions.

Keeping it fun is the secret to a lifelong shooting buddy. Never skimp on safety. Passing on our shooting tradition is vital for keeping the shooting sports alive and may just be a common activity to keeping a tight bond with your kids and grandkids.

