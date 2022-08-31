Online Exclusive: NORTHERN PRECISION ADDS MORE CALIBERS

Fix It Sticks Field Toolkit
For GLOCK Handguns

Written By Handgunner Staff
Fix It Sticks introduces its Field Toolkit designed specifically for GLOCK handguns. The kit includes all of the following in a compact, easily portable carrying case.

• Ratchet T-handle w/locking hex drive

• Mini all-in-one torque driver

• 3/32″ pin punch

• 1/8″ pin punch, steel pick

• Cleaning brush bit

• Channel liner installation and removal tools

• GLOCK sight tool

• GLOCK magazine base plate removal tool

• Battery cap tool

• Brass rods (2)

• Set of two 8-32 adapters

• 10 Electroless nickel-plated bits: T8, T10, T15, P1, H2.5mm, H.050″, H1/16″, H5/64″, 3/32″ extended bit (for adjusting hard-to-reach screws on optics), SL6mm

$184, fixitsticks.com

