Fix It Sticks Field Toolkit
For GLOCK Handguns
Fix It Sticks introduces its Field Toolkit designed specifically for GLOCK handguns. The kit includes all of the following in a compact, easily portable carrying case.
• Ratchet T-handle w/locking hex drive
• Mini all-in-one torque driver
• 3/32″ pin punch
• 1/8″ pin punch, steel pick
• Cleaning brush bit
• Channel liner installation and removal tools
• GLOCK sight tool
• GLOCK magazine base plate removal tool
• Battery cap tool
• Brass rods (2)
• Set of two 8-32 adapters
• 10 Electroless nickel-plated bits: T8, T10, T15, P1, H2.5mm, H.050″, H1/16″, H5/64″, 3/32″ extended bit (for adjusting hard-to-reach screws on optics), SL6mm
$184, fixitsticks.com