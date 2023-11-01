Fixing Education

Today, we are going to fix the American education system. I bet you thought the thorny problem was beyond the capacity of a simple 850-word Guncrank column. And there, you would be wrong.

My qualifications for tackling this Gordian chore are that I have gone to school a lot. I don’t have a degree in education, nor have I ever been a professional teacher. My mom taught ninth-grade math for decades, and I once spent two days as her substitute. That was enough to convince me that I needed to find a different way to make a living. Spending my workday among today’s crop of miniature reprobates was frankly horrifying.

Everybody knows the system is broken. Just look at the product the American education system produces. Speaking in sweeping generalizations, typical kids today can seriously rock them some TikTok, but I’m not really getting an Einstein vibe.

Utah spends $7,951 per year per student educating their kids. New York shells out $24,881 per annum for the same service. Everybody else falls somewhere between those two extremes. For that kind of coin, I would expect well-paid, professionally-satisfied educators, a safe learning environment, and kids who were launching homebuilt spaceships to Mars recreationally on the weekends. Given the astronomical amount of cash we throw into this system, why then, is that not the case? I would assert that John Mullins had the answer.

John Mullins taught me math in high school. He was also a World War II veteran. Mr. Mullins humped a Browning Automatic Rifle all the way across Europe before coming home to become a professional school teacher. He once related an anecdote about shooting at and missing a German officer on horseback with his full-auto BAR to illustrate something about mathematical probability. I have no recollection of the math dictum he was trying to teach us, but I will never forget that story.

Mr. Mullins had the task of teaching a bunch of snot-nosed kids growing up in the Mississippi Delta the rudiments of algebra, geometry and senior-level math. In support of that holy mission, he had a big wooden compass, a comparably scaled wooden protractor and an infinite supply of yellow chalk. That was it. There were no computer projectors, complicated formalized lesson plans or math labs. We took exactly zero standardized tests to gauge our progress. And yet, with those three simple tools, that man taught me enough math to successfully get through mechanical engineering school, Army flight school, and eventually medical school. Why was it he could actually do that with such rudimentary resources, might you ask? It was because his boss just said, “John, teach those kids math,” and then left him alone.