FOID Frustration

For what seems like the umpteenth time, a case which could ultimately find the Illinois statutory requirement that every gun owner in the state have a Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card is unconstitutional, is back to ground zero. Maybe because the Prairie State courts are reluctant to address the central issue.

At least, that’s one theory.

The FOID card has always struck me as one more sign lawmakers in Illinois consider the right to keep and bear arms nothing more than a government-regulated privilege. Driving is a privilege. Owning a gun is a right protected by the U.S. Constitution, and by Article I, Section 22 of the Illinois State Constitution, which reads: “Subject only to the police power, the right of the individual citizen to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”

Requiring a special government-issued card to exercise a fundamental individual right seems like an infringement to a lot of Illinois residents. Ask anybody from the Illinois State Rifle Association (ISRA) — especially the people who annually participate in IGOLD (aka Illinois Gun Owners Lobby Day) — if they believe the FOID card, a) accomplishes anything in terms of crime prevention, and, b) is an unnecessary burden on their right to keep and bear arms.

ISRA and the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) brought this case and are funding it, with Lombard, Illinois attorney David Sigale handling the court fight.

Recently, the Illinois 5th Circuit State Court of Appeals issued a unanimous ruling which reversed and remanded a pending case known as People v. (Vivian Claudine) Brown, who was charged way back in May 2017 with having a rifle in her home, without having a FOID card.

Stop right here. We’re talking about a case which has been bouncing up and down like a Yo-Yo in the Illinois court system for more than six years. In April 2021, a circuit judge in White County ruled the FOID requirement is unconstitutional under the Second Amendment.