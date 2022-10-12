Tuck & Carry Runners From Alexo Athletica

As a woman who’s no stranger to working in male-dominated industries (like that time when I worked for a forklift manufacturer), I make a concerted effort to support women-owned businesses as often as I can — especially when I come across them in the hunting/shooting world.

I first discovered Alexo Athletica in 2018 while working on an article for Shooting Industry, and soon after ordered my first pair of the brand’s leggings. I’ve since purchased several more items from their line of functional active carrywear, the most recent being the Women’s Tuck & Carry Runners.

A longer, looser fit than Alexo’s original Carry Runners, the Tuck & Carry shorts feature a patent-pending double-pocket carry system that allows you to conceal and carry safely whether you’re going for a run or just running errands around town.

As someone who is ambidextrous but leans right-hand dominant, my favorite feature is that these athletic-style shorts offer multiple carry options thanks to one right and one left appendix carry pocket and one right and left kidney carry pocket. My Ruger LCP .380 fits perfectly and securely. For proper trigger guard protection, I pair the Tuck & Carry Runners with the DeSantis Flextech Pocket Holster, also purchased from Alexo Athletica. A drawstring offers added retention.

Other notable features include a built-in liner, moisture-wicking four-way stretch material, a 5″ inseam and bi-level design for a longer length in the back.

The Tuck & Carry Runners ($72) are available in two colors (black and black camo) and sizes XS through 2XL. I personally found them to fit true to size.

And although Alexo Athletica began as an active carrywear brand designed for women, they’ve since added a men’s line which includes shorts, jogger-style pants and shirts. Check out their full collection, including their specially curated collection of readywear in partnership with Springfield Armory, at AlexoAthletica.com.