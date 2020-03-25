Just See — Don’t Focus

“But,” you say, “the sight is sharper when I close one eye.” We’re binocular creatures. Closing an eye has several disadvantages. It decreases your field of view, and you lose depth perception. The open eye dilates to gather additional light, attempting to compensate. And while the sight may initially be crisp, it won’t be for long. The open eye will fatigue quickly.

A better way to think about “focus” is to just “watch,” “look at,” or “see” the front sight naturally with both eyes open. The eyes are focused at the distance where the front sight is located. The sight may not be crisp or clear, especially as you age. How crisp you can see it isn’t the question. What counts is you’re looking at the front sight, as opposed to bouncing back and forth between it and the target.

It’s easy, too. Pretend you’re holding a pistol, except hold your thumb up — that’s your front sight. Pick out a target, and look at it keeping both eyes open. Raise your arm — keeping both eyes open — bringing the “sight” up into alignment between your eyes and target. Now — still with both eyes open — look at your thumb. There it is, front sight focus. It’s that simple.

Obviously, the front and rear sight need to be aligned. “Alignment” is relative to the accuracy required. With close, large targets at typical self-defense distances, as long as the front and rear sight are relatively close to aligned you’ll get a good hit. This is what Jeff Cooper called a “flash sight picture.” You see the front sight on or over the target and press off the shot. As distances increase, and/or target size decreases, alignment becomes more critical. Now we’re talking “dedicated” sight pictures, aligning everything with care.

You watch the front sight, hold the pistol steady and smoothly press the trigger. The shot breaks. Was the sight on-target when the pistol lifted up on recoil? If so, it’s a good hit. If you see the sight dip or jerk as you press the trigger — recoil anticipation — you know it wasn’t a good hit. “If you have to look at the target to see if it was a good shot or not,” I tell students, “you’re not watching the front sight.”