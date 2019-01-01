Fundamental Still Rule

Don’t confuse tactics with marksmanship. They are not the same. They complement each other, but are different and shouldn’t be combined during initial training. Learn to shoot well first. A tactical genius can lose a gunfight by missing the target. Reinforcing the basics and searing them into your subconscious mind by thousands of rounds fired under match conditions imparts intense focus. Being able to focus under life-threatening pressure wins deadly encounters. Don’t take my word for it. Others who have “been there and done that” have stated competitive shooting works.



Legendary Marine sniper Carlos Hathcock was a fierce rifle competitor from his early Marine days. He set the Marine Corps record of 248x250 on the USMC “A” course, which, I believe, still stands. In 1965 he won the Wimbledon Cup at Camp Perry. Because of his competitive skills, “Gunny” Hathcock was sought out in Vietnam shortly after his arrival in 1966 and assigned to the newly formed Marine sniper program. His feats as a sniper during two combat tours were based on his exceptional marksmanship skills honed on USMC rifle ranges.



Bill Allard, who was in more shootings than any other cop in the history of the NYPD, was adamant his bullseye shooting background was critical to his survival in several gunfights. Sgt. Major Kyle Lamb excelled in 3-Gun matches; competition sharpened the shooting skills he used during five Iraq combat tours.



Probably the best example of precision marksmanship in combat was Sgt. Alvin York, WWI Medal of Honor awardee. York grew up in rural Tennessee and was an outstanding rifleman long before being drafted into the US Army. He competed and hunted from an early age with other excellent marksmen, using a muzzle-loading rifle.



There was no doubt in York’s mind he was a superior rifle shot and his confidence carried over into his battlefield performance. Sgt. York’s skill with both rifle and pistol, coupled with his infantry training and battlefield experience, made him a deadly opponent. York said in a postwar interview that head-shooting German machine-gunners in the Argonne Forest was far easier than hitting turkeys in the Tennessee hills.



Now, I’m not saying you must be a world-class competitive shooter in order to be considered a marksman. A competitive mindset is mandatory, though. Always compete when you practice. Shoot against yourself — try to beat your last best target. Shoot for lunch against your range partner. Never plink; always launch a round downrange with a purpose. Exercise patience, train hard and strive for excellence in every range session. The road to superiority with your chosen weapon will be difficult, frustrating and demanding, but well worth the effort.