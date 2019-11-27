The Paragon’s tuckable UniClips ride in slots on either side of the holster body, offering adjustable ride-height and carry angle to further maximize carry comfort whether carrying strongside or cross-draw style. The dual clips, which can be swapped for Galco’s Ultimate Stealth clips, also make putting on and taking off of the holster easy, as well as provide stability while carrying.

Also included, the optional claw-type wing keeps the gun tucked into your body and hide your shooter from scrutinizing eyes.

The Galco Paragon is available for popular CZ-USA, GLOCK, Smith & Wesson and SIG SAUER models; MSRP is $79.