The Paragon’s tuckable UniClips ride in slots on either side of the holster body, offering adjustable ride-height and carry angle to further maximize carry comfort whether carrying strongside or cross-draw style. The dual clips, which can be swapped for Galco’s Ultimate Stealth clips, also make putting on and taking off of the holster easy, as well as provide stability while carrying.
Also included, the optional claw-type wing keeps the gun tucked into your body and hide your shooter from scrutinizing eyes.
The Galco Paragon is available for popular CZ-USA, GLOCK, Smith & Wesson and SIG SAUER models; MSRP is $79.
New Galco Fits For
GLOCK 43X/48
Paragon And Combat Master Holsters
GLOCK released their single-stack, 10+1 9mm G43X and G48 models as the solution for a slimmer concealed carry pistol. While both pistols are built on the same compact frame, they sport different length barrels and slides. It’s up to the shooter which length they prefer, just as it’s up to us how we choose to carry our CCW, either strapping inside the waistband (IWB) or outside the waistband (OWB).
Regardless of how you carry, Galco now offers two new great holster options for the slimline pistols with its Paragon and Combat Master rigs
Inside The Waistband
Designed for use inside the waistband, especially appendix (AIWB) carry, the Paragon is an ambidextrous holster constructed from Kydex with dual belt clips and stabilizing wing.
Durable and molded to match the G43X/48, the Kydex body provides a safe, comfortable mode of carry and dual-retention screws allow for a customizable draw stroke and positive holstering. Raised sweat guards on either side of the holster protect the user’s body from rubbing against the gun while also aiding in smooth and safe reholstering.
Outside The Waistband
For those who enjoy traditional OWB carry, there is Galco’s Combat Master. Combining premium saddle leather with contrasting, double-stitched seams, this exceptionally rugged and good-looking holster appears to be a winner.
Made of premium steer hide, the open-top design facilitates quick-draw potential and presentation, while the custom hand-molded fit and detailed molding provides secure retention and carry.
A butt-forward cant allows for the effective concealment of large handguns while its open-muzzle design allows the gun to breathe, preventing moisture and giving unwanted debris a place to exit the holster body. Punched belt loops accommodate belts up to 1 3/4".
The Galco Combat Master is available for right- and left-handed shooters in both black and tan and fits guns from more than two dozen manufacturers; MSRP is $97.
Whether you prefer IWB or OWB for your GLOCK 43X/48, Galco has your everyday carry needs covered with the proven designs of the Paragon and Combat Master holsters.
For more info: www.galcogunleather.com
