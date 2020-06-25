With the advent of Ruger’s affordable .22 LR Wrangler revolver last year, every wannabe desperado, buckaroo and rootin’ tootin’ shootin’ cowboy had the means of living out their alter single-action ego. And with how fun, affordable and handy they are, Ruger has sold more of the thumb-busters than thumbs.

With so many Wranglers wandering around, Galco saw an opportunity to provide a traditional rig to pair with the wheelgun, including a Western-style holster and matching cartridge belt.