The belt comes in nine different sizes ranging from 34" to 50" in 2" increments, perfect for any sized six-gunner, and tapers down along the front to a 2.5" wide sturdy brass buckle.

Whether you’re headed to camp, checking the back 40 or simply doing some much needed plinking, Galco has the stylish rig to make you look like a real Wrangler wrangler.

The holster and cartridge belt are sold separately, but I’d recommend getting both. MSRP for the holster is $79 and $125 for the cartridge belt, or both for $204.

For more info: www.galcogunleather.com, Ph: (800) 874-2526

Subscribe To American Handgunner