Whether you’re headed to camp, checking the back 40 or simply doing some much needed plinking, Galco has the stylish rig to make you look like a real Wrangler wrangler.
The holster and cartridge belt are sold separately, but I’d recommend getting both. MSRP for the holster is $79 and $125 for the cartridge belt, or both for $204.
For more info: www.galcogunleather.com, Ph: (800) 874-2526
Galco Wrangler
Holster & Belt
A Rig For Your Ruger
With the advent of Ruger’s affordable .22 LR Wrangler revolver last year, every wannabe desperado, buckaroo and rootin’ tootin’ shootin’ cowboy had the means of living out their alter single-action ego. And with how fun, affordable and handy they are, Ruger has sold more of the thumb-busters than thumbs.
With so many Wranglers wandering around, Galco saw an opportunity to provide a traditional rig to pair with the wheelgun, including a Western-style holster and matching cartridge belt.
Wrangler Holster
Galco’s first Western-style holster of the new decade, the Ruger Wrangler Holster is sure to excite even the most subdued of gunslingers with its rugged good looks and functional design.
Made from tan steerhide, the open-top pattern allows for lightning-quick draws against the unruliest of characters, be they varmint or soda can, while the covered trigger guard and hammer thong prevent fingers from ticklin’ prematurely.
Secured to a cartridge belt (more on that in a minute) with a simple loop design featuring cross-stitched lacing, the loop is secured with brass hardware for an Old West look.
Wrangler Cartridge Belt
Knowing every good holster needs a good belt, Galco also designed a 30-round Wrangler Cartridge Belt in matching steerhide.
The leather cartridge loops are woven into the back of the belt and riveted in place at each end for a durable retention system that’ll have you thumbing cartridges just like they did in your favorite Westerns and TV shows.
The belt comes in nine different sizes ranging from 34" to 50" in 2" increments, perfect for any sized six-gunner, and tapers down along the front to a 2.5" wide sturdy brass buckle.