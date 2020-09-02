Streamlight TLR-1 HL

The addition of the Lasergrip to my duty/carry handgun allowed me more flexibility, but it doesn’t provide a light. Some would see this as a limitation. I see it as flexibility for everyday use, because I don’t have to have a special holster. My gun fits in a standard duty holster plus any of the various IWB and OWB or shoulder holsters I might carry at any given time. Once you add a weapon-mounted light or light/laser combo, standard holsters are rendered unusable. That’s why I still prefer to carry a light separately.

Having a separate light allows me to control how I use it. I don’t always want my gun pointed where my light is shining. Few people would relish the option of pointing their gun at their child, who might be sneaking in past their curfew. Another consideration is suspects will generally aim for a light shining their direction. Guess where your head is when you’re aiming with a light attached? A separate light also allows creative tactics, like placing the light on a hallway floor or doorway, leaving your hands free for other tasks.

On the other hand, there are instances where a weapon-mounted light makes sense. If I were a K-9 officer and had to use a light while also controlling a dog, or if I had to control small children with one hand, then a weapon-mounted light can be the best answer.

One great option (and the one I choose) is to have a weapon-mounted light that’s carried separately. By choosing a quick attachable/detachable light, you can have the best of both worlds. Hold and use it independently like a stand-alone light while still having the ability to mount it should the situation dictate. This makes sense for me using my lasergrip-equipped handgun. I like the Streamlight TLR-1 HL for this role ($149). It’s easy on/easy off, provides 1,000 lumens of light and is utterly reliable. You can count on this light to provide years of service.

www.streamlight.com

You can see why it is important — nay, critical — you experiment with different options to ensure you find reliable tools for your needs. It’s equally important you buy lots of ammunition and take the occasional training course to keep your skills honed. Now if your wife or husband asks if you truly need the new (fill in the blank), then you can truthfully answer as I do.

And if you need extra explanations, you can add something about it being the price you gladly pay to protect him/her and your family.

