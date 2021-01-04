SofHold American Patriot Gun Magnet

Do you do anything unusual like sit at a desk, drive a car or sleep in a bed? If so, check out this magnetic holster from SofHold. It’s a magnetic disk slightly larger than a silver dollar and covered in leather. Mount this to a surface of your choice — under a desk, nightstand or car dash- board — and it will hold your handgun in place.

The embedded magnetic disk packs 50 lbs. of pulling force, so it should secure any pistol you can shoot. Be aware this is not a safety device — if young ones or guests are in the area, secure your gun under lock and key.

SofHold.com