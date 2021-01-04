Fenix PD36R Flashlight
The Fenix PD36R features an internal rechargeable power source, so no batteries are required — ever. The included USB Type C cable connects to most any standard power source: laptops, phone chargers or 12-volt car systems. Depending on which brightness level you choose, you’ll get between just under three hours to 115 hours of continuous use.
On its Turbo setting, you’re pumping out a whopping 1,600 lumens of light, translating to a beam of light reaching out to just shy of three football fields. A brass button up front cycles through the power levels. Eco mode produces an indoor-friendly 30 lumens, low 150 lumens, medium 350 and high 800. By holding the selection button for a half second, you can also select a disorienting strobe mode, useful for self-defense applications. The 5,000 mAh battery will take just about four hours to charge.
