Glockstore Magic
Accurizing and Personalizing a GLOCK G34
I never thought of myself as a GLOCK person. I couldn’t tell you why — I just wasn’t one. I’m not sure anyone can hate a GLOCK. I know that’s a bold statement in the age of social media and immediate criticism, but I’m really not certain of it. Instead, there appears to be two camps — GLOCK super fans and the casual user or carrier who might feign disinterest.
“I never thought I’d want one.” I’ve heard the utterance more times than I could count. This time, I was the one saying it. What appealed to me about GLOCK was what I could do with one. There is an abundance of aftermarket parts available to do anything from improving accuracy to changing aesthetics to your heart’s content.
Customize
It’s no surprise people like customization. Phone cases, home screens, vehicles — nearly anything can be customized. I must admit I was tempted by the ability to make my GLOCK look different from every other shelf GLOCK I’ve seen. Just enough to know I’d done something to it. I like guns with meaning and purpose. It’s how I landed on the GLOCK G34, a 9mm with a long slide and 5.31″ barrel designed for competition. Full disclosure: I’m not a pistol competitor. Yet. My interest came from seeing advertisements for the GLOCK Shooting Sports Foundation (GSSF) and their match each year at Camp Perry before the National Rifle Matches.
GLOCKs all look alike. It’s their trademark, along with numbering models in a way that’s not intuitive. I started the process by visiting several gun shops and holding several different models just to get a feel. Regardless of less expensive options, I kept coming back to the G34 because of the longer sight radius, which would make shooting iron sights a bit easier. I very quickly decided on the Gen 5 version with an MOS cut. I knew I wanted to put an optic on right away, but learned long ago having options can’t hurt. Gen 5 GLOCKs have several differences from previous generations. Most obvious is the lack of finger grooves in the grip and flared magwell.
What Do You Choose?
To further clarify things and navigate a new world of near-endless possibilities, I contacted GlockStore. USPSA competitor Lenny Magill II, son of GlockStore founder Lenny Magill, assisted me in understanding the various options and reasons for each. The common denominator was fit. I spent some time last year with USAR pistol competitor Lt. Col. Patrick Sleem in his gunsmithing shop, All American Gunsmithing, and asked if my target 1911 would be a good gun for bull’s-eye pistol shooting. He explained it isn’t just having a “good” or “bad” gun. Accurizing a 1911 pistol, for example, isn’t a complete rebuild, but an amalgamation of small projects. Just as you try to minimize movement while shooting for groups, the goal is to eliminate as much extra movement as possible within the gun’s parts to make each shot mechanically consistent. Extra play in a part means it may be in a slightly different position for each shot. The same applies to a GLOCK.
Performance Part Breakdown
Lenny explained GLOCKs are built to shoot forever, but they do this by having “loose” parts. Tightening everything can make it more accurate. The Gen 5 already has supposed enhancements from previous models, like a better barrel to improve accuracy. GlockStore sells various parts, mostly made by them, designed to help with this. I chose the following.
Metallic Pin and Extended Control Kit for Gen 5 GLOCKs, $49.95
The above additions had tighter tolerances. Included in the kit were an extended precision slide lock, trigger pin, trigger housing pin and OEM extended slide stop lever. All parts are CNC machined out of stainless steel. I compared them to the originals upon installation and was very surprised. The pins were noticeably thicker and fit tighter than the originals. The extended precision slide lock is 3mm longer than the factory version and did make takedown easier. It was easy to see the difference in part quality and fit when you took a closer look. I set the GlockStore slide lock on a flat surface next to the factory slide lock and touched the top of each. The factory slide lock moved up and down like a teeter-totter — it had a slight bow in it. The GlockStore slide lock didn’t move.
Pure Tungsten Uncaptured Rod w/ 17-lb. Spring, $149.95
An uncaptured rod allows you to use various spring weights and test them with different types of ammunition. A factory guide rod has a 17-lb. spring. If you have too light a load and too heavy a spring, the slide won’t cycle. For lighter ammo, you need a lighter spring. The pure tungsten guide rod is extremely heavy and increases weight under the barrel. This allows for better recoil management.
STS G34 9mm Gen 5 DD Standard Replacement Barrel, $139.99
The factory G34 barrel was already pretty tight, but the Diamond D replacement barrel was much heavier. Like the tungsten guide rod, this increased the gun’s weight for better recoil management. The Diamond D match-grade barrel is CNC machined from a 416 stainless forging and heat treated.
Basic Gen 5 Pyramid Trigger, $149.95
The first thing I knew I would do was switch out the trigger. Trigger control and comfort are significant factors in shooting well, and match-grade rifle triggers have spoiled me for too long to accept less on a competition gun. GlockStore offers the Pyramid Trigger, but unfortunately, it isn’t sold on its own for Gen 5 GLOCKs. GlockStore explained GLOCK won’t sell the Gen 5 trigger bar on its own, a part they need to produce a drop-in trigger. Instead, the Gen 5 Pyramid Trigger is sold as a product/service — you have to send your trigger in to be outfitted so the original trigger bar can be utilized. The curved trigger is non-adjustable and sensitive. It took some getting used to as it was very smooth and light. The first few times, I pulled through it far too quickly. It had very little pre-travel.
Double Diamond 3.5-lb. Connector, $24.99
A small change compared to the trigger, I removed the assembly and swapped out the existing connector with a Double Diamond 3.5-lb. connector. This was to increase consistency in the trigger pull. GlockStore also asserts it increases accuracy and speed.
Double Diamond +5 Mag Extensions, $39.95
I also opted, at Lenny’s recommendation, for magazine extensions. These don’t impact accuracy, but when I do start going to competitions, it will give me more rounds per magazine to work with. They are also available in various colors.
XS Sights Big Dot Night Sights, $138 to $155
Iron sights can be a struggle. I like the quick acquisition the big dot gives.
Trijicon SRO LED 2.5 MOA, $749
For this project, I mounted a Trijicon SRO. This red dot has a wide field of view and buttons on each side to control brightness. I liked that I could fine-tune the dot’s brightness to make the most accurate shots possible. It also has windage and elevation adjustments and tracked well.
Results
I tested several different types of ammunition from 25 yards using a Ransom Multi-Cal Steady Rest. Before upgrades (except the trigger as it needed to be replaced at shipping as I purchased from GlockStore), the best 5-shot groups I achieved using Federal 124-grain Syntech Training Match ammo ranged from 2″ to 2.5″. After the upgrade, the same ammo shrunk my five-shot group to just under an inch.
While the performance parts did decrease group size, I was most impressed by startling changes in my ability to control the pistol. The heavier barrel and guide rod assembly helped mitigate recoil, allowing me to get on target faster and have better control. (Compared to a factory G35, the upgraded pistol with red dot weighed approximately 2 oz. more.) The gun shot and felt different after these upgrades — for the better. You also can’t deny the mental factor. Knowing you have good parts and an accurate gun tells you it’s probably you, if you are shooting poorly. It eliminates some of the mental guesswork and excuses that can hinder performance on the range.
For more info: GlockStore.com