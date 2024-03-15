Glockstore Magic

Customize

It’s no surprise people like customization. Phone cases, home screens, vehicles — nearly anything can be customized. I must admit I was tempted by the ability to make my GLOCK look different from every other shelf GLOCK I’ve seen. Just enough to know I’d done something to it. I like guns with meaning and purpose. It’s how I landed on the GLOCK G34, a 9mm with a long slide and 5.31″ barrel designed for competition. Full disclosure: I’m not a pistol competitor. Yet. My interest came from seeing advertisements for the GLOCK Shooting Sports Foundation (GSSF) and their match each year at Camp Perry before the National Rifle Matches.

GLOCKs all look alike. It’s their trademark, along with numbering models in a way that’s not intuitive. I started the process by visiting several gun shops and holding several different models just to get a feel. Regardless of less expensive options, I kept coming back to the G34 because of the longer sight radius, which would make shooting iron sights a bit easier. I very quickly decided on the Gen 5 version with an MOS cut. I knew I wanted to put an optic on right away, but learned long ago having options can’t hurt. Gen 5 GLOCKs have several differences from previous generations. Most obvious is the lack of finger grooves in the grip and flared magwell.