A Gripping Experience: Part 1

It is the grip that makes the handgun what it is, a “h-a-n-d gun,” and it must be functional, practical and comfortable. More about that in a minute.

First it was fake stag and fake ivory, courtesy the old Jay Scott company, whose trademark was always a hardwood base with whatever grip material was used for the outer layer. I shied away from fake pearl because, well, even in those days, we all knew what George Patton said about guys who have guns with pearly grips.

Handsome grips have always fascinated me. I can’t readily buy real ivory anymore where I live, and one time, when I inquired about a set of giraffe bone panels for one of my sixguns, the price tag darned near gave me a cardiac. Well, I saved a bunch of cash by not making that particular purchase!

But aside from being handsome, the grip must be made from tough material able to withstand occasionally nasty conditions one encounters in the world outside the front door.

Elmer Keith preferred “magna” style ivory grips with a carved steer head, which filled the palm of his hand. I had a set of grips once on a Ruger Blackhawk with a steer’s head on the right panel, and they looked snazzy, though they were just too big for my hands. I sold them at a gun show.