they’ve gone too far

Lazy Us

America has gotten so opulent, comfortable and frankly lazy, the idea of using the front end of guns for their intended purpose — defense of freedom against a confiscatory, unconstitutional, radicalized government seems virtually unthinkable. Candidates don’t fear our arms. They’re proudly — proudly! — promising to confiscate, well, virtually everything that launches lead. Ask what they believe is protected, they stammer. Some believe and have said the Constitution protects muzzleloaders, from the time the document was written.



They say this into microphones that spread speech worldwide instantly. When the Constitution was written, speech traveled as far as you could throw your voice from a soapbox, and no farther. The irony is lost on them.



Their hatred — yes hatred — of you and your guns knows no bounds. The days of denying it have ended. They are out of the closet. Some do hate guns in a hoplophobic way, like arachnophobes hate spiders and aquaphobes fear water. It’s just blind medical hatred, and subject to cure, but medical magicians have their heads firmly up where the sun don’t shine. They are “in denial,” the left’s favorite phrase for everyone but themselves.



But others hate you for the root cause — you represent freedom. The firearm in your hands is power, just like guns in their alphabet-soup agencies is power. Sure, power comes from the barrel of a pen, and they have those, but hard power comes from the barrel of a gun. They know this. They want yours which, just coincidentally, will leave you powerless. It will make their tyrannical leadership more secure. They understand it like the communist Chinese leadership understands it. And like every dictatorship that rules (“leads”) a nation of people who are disarmed.