they’ve gone too far
left-wing politicians
have left the closet
If a political party with significant power abandons the rule of law, proceeding headlong down a path with no Constitution, no due process and brute force thinly disguised as court decisions — is this why America’s public is armed?
Back in Colonial times, the public understood the only deterrent to a government run amok was power in the hands of the people:
The strongest reason for the people to retain the right to keep and bear arms is, as a last resort, to protect themselves against tyranny in government.
—Thomas Jefferson
To disarm the people is the best and most effectual way to enslave them.
—George Mason
Okay, so we’re well armed, at least the half of us who understands these things. The other half, unfortunately, collectively cloistered in a single political party, is clueless. They have reached a point, whipped on by their “democratically elected leaders” where they’ve been convinced they must vote us out of our rights.
They can’t legitimately confiscate property we already own, but this doesn’t seem to matter in present presidential debates. An entire party’s worth of candidates don’t see it, or ask each other — they have actually put it in their platform. A full palette of prohibited acts have become their goals — ex post facto laws — taking without compensation, warrantless searches and seizures, even total bans on firearms. It’s as if the Constitution does not exist.
The so-called “news” media doesn’t question it either, not even a little. If there ever was a third rail of politics, it’s no longer Social Security, at least not with millennials cheering skateboarders onto a stage. It is guns — and not just keeping and bearing them. It’s the disarming, sub-arming and confiscation part. The part no reporter will address. Not because they don’t care — they care deeply. They want you disarmed as much as these campaigning pols. They won’t touch it out of electrified fear.
One candidate after another has a more ambitious plan to outlaw, confiscate and ban the best firearms we own. The types police prefer because they’re the best. America, we have reached a tipping point. We have reached the point the Founders armed us for, and only we the armed seem to notice. It’s because we’re old enough to have been educated before socialism overtook and overwhelmed the education system.
Lazy Us
America has gotten so opulent, comfortable and frankly lazy, the idea of using the front end of guns for their intended purpose — defense of freedom against a confiscatory, unconstitutional, radicalized government seems virtually unthinkable. Candidates don’t fear our arms. They’re proudly — proudly! — promising to confiscate, well, virtually everything that launches lead. Ask what they believe is protected, they stammer. Some believe and have said the Constitution protects muzzleloaders, from the time the document was written.
They say this into microphones that spread speech worldwide instantly. When the Constitution was written, speech traveled as far as you could throw your voice from a soapbox, and no farther. The irony is lost on them.
Their hatred — yes hatred — of you and your guns knows no bounds. The days of denying it have ended. They are out of the closet. Some do hate guns in a hoplophobic way, like arachnophobes hate spiders and aquaphobes fear water. It’s just blind medical hatred, and subject to cure, but medical magicians have their heads firmly up where the sun don’t shine. They are “in denial,” the left’s favorite phrase for everyone but themselves.
But others hate you for the root cause — you represent freedom. The firearm in your hands is power, just like guns in their alphabet-soup agencies is power. Sure, power comes from the barrel of a pen, and they have those, but hard power comes from the barrel of a gun. They know this. They want yours which, just coincidentally, will leave you powerless. It will make their tyrannical leadership more secure. They understand it like the communist Chinese leadership understands it. And like every dictatorship that rules (“leads”) a nation of people who are disarmed.
It Is Not Allowed
So at what point does the muzzle of your gun protect your gun from tyranny? When one of these socialist-dictator types (running as “green” candidates but actually outspoken virtual commie red ones) decides you can’t keep a decent rifle you already own, and assaults it with “a bill”? Do you file a letter or protest? Do you wait for an official vote? Go to courts they run, with judges they pay, and lawyers — yours and theirs — licensed by them, and learn, as Lenny Bruce poignantly noted, “In the halls of justice, the only justice is in the halls”? They’re coming for your guns, loudly, proudly, in the open, now, on center stage. Do you really expect to get the kind of fair treatment the Central Park Five got?
It is beyond comprehension; ambitious candidates of an entire party are campaigning on things the Constitution bans, and getting cheering support.
I certainly don’t advocate violence. On the other hand, like my armed countrymen, I vigorously support self-defense and am prepared to act if desperate immediate proximate criminal trouble were to arise, God forbid. I’ve been through intensive training, classes, reading, etc. for decades. I’ve written 10 books on the subject — so far.
What I haven’t done is consider the dire threat politicians present to the nation, when they stoke the flames of revolution by doing precisely what the British did that got us there those many years ago. They have announced they’re coming for our guns. It is not subtle. It is not limited. It is not allowed.
Alan Korwin’s website features plain-English books on state and federal gun laws for the public.
www.gunlaws.com
