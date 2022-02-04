The Story Behind Novak Sights

Installing sights on slides without dovetails requires some machining; instructions come in the sight package and are available on the Novak’s website. For the front sight, you mill a short, narrow flat on the slide top, locate and cut the dovetail and, once the front sight is installed, drill a hole for the roll pin.

To install the rear LoMount, you machine a large flat with a 1/2″ end mill followed by locating and cutting the dovetail. Those without access to machine tools can ship just the slide Novak’s for installation, which usually has a quick (approximately one week) turnaround. Both the front and rear sight designs are so influential most non-retro M1911 pistols come with a front dovetail and many also have a rear dovetail either patterned after the Novak cut or very similar.

The popularity of those sight cuts is one measure of the influence of Novak sights. Another is when the FBI spec’d out their new HRT pistol to replace the Hi-Power, they only asked for two things by name: one was a Novak LoMount for which they even gave the part number. The United States Marine Corps also spec’d them on their M45 pistol, and is one of Wayne’s proudest achievements.

A third measure is the number of sights sold. In the 35 or so years they’ve been around, Novak’s has produced or licensed some four million sights, not counting innumerable unauthorized copies.

For those who want the real thing, genuine Novak LoMount sights are CNC-machined from 4130 steel and are marked “Novak’s.”

