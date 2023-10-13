Guv Goobered Big Time

Dave:

I’ve been meaning to drop you a note commending your political column. I quite like it: well done. Wish you didn’t have to do it, but keep it up.

This morning I saw the piece about grouse hunting (don’t know how old it is.) Yes sir, there are lots of high-brow grouse men out there. The elite of hunters, the cream of the crap, I mean crop. Many years ago, I was one of them: member of the Ruffed Grouse Society and never missed an RGS shoot at the Campfire Club. One year, I won a 1 lb. Ziploc bag of wild rice! For many years, the most important week of the year was the annual trip to the Pocomoonshine Lake Lodge in Maine for a week of grouse hunting. I went to Wales once to shoot, but that’s another story. I used several different shotguns, but the favorite was a Browning S/S side lock with two triggers, which was replaced by a Parker repro 28 ga. And yes, grouse hunters were a cut above, without question.

When I moved to the Northeast, I became a Deputy Sheriff, which continued for 20+ years. One of the other deputies was a Maine local who also enjoyed grouse hunting. When he told me he shot grouse on the ground while walking on old trails, I was certain that I was being introduced to Maine humor. Unfortunately, that was not the case … Different mindset.

Over time, I experienced a 180-degree change in my thinking. The bottom line is, you’re out to kill an animal. Period. If it makes you feel better to say harvest, go ahead. I don’t come home with harvested birds, I show up with dead ones. As far as the comment, “give the animal a fighting chance”… seriously? Drive to the hunting spot, get undressed, then go into the woods and get whatever you’re after. You may take nothing with you. Nothing. Leave the key under the car and let a friend know what you’re doing. That will increase the odds of them finding you …

Hunting is about killing an animal, whether you do it fancy or simple, this is not the time to be critical of your fellow hunter.

R. Grunfeld

Dave replies: Cultural or regional differences among hunters makes life interesting, and campfire conversations lively! You definitely retained your perspective about hunting, which, at the end of the day, is not about “catch and release.” You’ve obviously learned a couple of things through life’s journey, and that’s always a good thing. Thanks for reading Insider Online.

Well Dave please keep on doing what you’re both hunting and writing. I never was a sport hunter, I hunted to feed my family because I made a $1.50 per hour building harvesting machines and drove an old station wagon. I have hunted birds, waterfowl, elk, deer, squirrel (and) rabbit to feed my family. I am in my 80s and can’t hunt anymore. Now, I must face the masses of rude people who complain about me being in the way because I move too slow and talk on cellphones that must be long distance because I can hear them three aisles over. Today is full of people with a mouth full of gimme and a handful of I want. There’s a lot I could talk about the righteous folk out there and their code of ethics when no one is looking. Good hunting.

Ric

Dave replies: Many people today do not understand subsistence hunting, and only think of hunting from their perspective. For many people hunting is recreation. For others it is necessary to eat.