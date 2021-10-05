How do you know if a gun is accurate? Manufacturers advertise sub minute of angle groups and boast about the accuracy of long-range rifles, while for pistols they emphasize ergonomics. What makes a pistol “a shooter”?

Coming from a world of accuracy and precision, I have high expectations for myself and for my equipment. With a rifle I trust my ability and whether I sling up in the prone position or shoot from a bench or rest, I know if the rifle is not grouping, something is wrong.

With a pistol, however, I am not at the point to trust my skills alone — nearly any handgun outshoots me right now. Some handguns feel more natural to shoot than others. I also discovered during a trip to the range with a friend that I shot better with larger frame pistols than my small carry gun.