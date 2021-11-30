Handgun Hunting Competitions Get You Ready for That One Shot

Match Conditions

The match consisted of three divisions; revolvers open sights, revolvers with optics and single-shot handguns. The single-shot handguns had to be chambered in anything that was ever offered in the T/C Contender — factory or otherwise and could not weigh more than 7.5 lbs. Shooters could bring small shooting bags, but all rests combined had to weigh less than 3.5 lbs.

In the revolver course, a variety of colored targets in various shapes and sizes were located in and around timber, up on steep hillsides and across valleys. Targets ranged from 20 to 247 yards. The course was well thought out as a novice shooter would experience some success and those with considerable experience would find challenges too. Shooters were allowed only one shot on animal-shaped targets. Squares, triangles and circles accepted two shots max. If that didn’t get you out of your comfort zone, a 3-minute time element was added.

Revolvers ran the course of S&W, Ruger, Magnum Research, Freedom Arms and a few custom guns. Most of the competitors were shooting .357 or .44 Mags with a few .41s and others. Optics on the revolvers consisted of Burris, Leupold, with several running red dots such as UltraDots. There seemed to be an equal number of variables and straight 4X magnified. Basically you could compete with the same gun you hunt whitetail deer. The gun and caliber weren’t the deciding factor — how well you could shoot from field conditions reigned supreme.

In the single-shot stage, different colored targets were employed out to 399 yards. Some of these targets were prairie dog cut-outs, rabbits, raccoons and those small triangle shapes that made me cuss more than once. Single-shot handguns showed up with more T/C Contenders than XP-100s, with a few customs in the mix. You didn’t need a $3,000 gun to be competitive. Many shooters opted for rifle scopes, and I saw several Leupold, Burris, Sightron, as well as a few others mixed in.