Happiness Comes Boxed

We all know someone like… well… us; people who stack things in the corner and forget them for weeks, perhaps months, and occasionally an embarrassing quite a bit longer.

Consider me guilty, as a recent effort to tidy up a corner of my workshop brought forth a wide-eyed gasp that sounded suspiciously like, “Whoa! Look what I just found!”

There before me on top of an old roller table/night stand were some boxes of bullets from the old Rainier Ballistics, which once turned out millions of plated bullets in Fife, Washington. One thing about being an old packrat is that occasionally, some days feel like Christmas.

I had used some of these 200-grain plated roundnose .45-caliber pills in the past because the box had been opened. However, I can’t really remember when. Rainier Ballistics closed about three years ago, and I’d taken delivery of these a couple of years before that. It’s a certainty I was distracted by something the day I closed the box and stuck it in the corner, forgetting about its very existence until my recent attempt to clean up a winter’s worth of stuff.