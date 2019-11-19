Have Tools — Will Travel

Most gunsmiths who hang a shingle tend to have very spacious workspaces, room to roam, maybe pace once in a while. Not so for the Military Gunsmith.

At Camp Perry I got a firsthand look at the hard work service gunsmiths perform in portable trailers. The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit based in Fort Benning, Georgia and National Guard Training Center based in North Little Rock, Arkansas are two of the best mobile gunsmith shops in the country.

Each year moving from major matches like the Bianchi Cup to Camp Perry and many in between, they provide gunsmith support to their unit’s shooters as well as civilians. At the NRA Pistol Championships at Camp Perry, Ohio in July over 500 pistol shooters participated for a week.



During the week military gunsmiths like Sergeant First Class Craig Nelson of the USAMU will see almost 100 guns a day. He and Brad Throlson, who retired from the unit but came back as a civilian employee will repair extractors, tune triggers and replace parts on many pistols from the 1911 to High Standard 22’s to the Beretta M9. Civilians must provide their own parts, which can be bought on a well-supplied commercial row. The labor is free.



The AMU that has been servicing the National Match competitor since 1906 has evolved from a tent and bench to a state-of-the-art 5th-wheel trailer equipped with a drill press, sander and small TIG welder. Most of the work is meant to be repairs so no heavy machining or lathe work is available. The two smiths have rigid benches and strong vices to handle repairs. Every hand tool is in neat drawers.

