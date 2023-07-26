Hi-Power Mods

Ergonomics Next

The Hi-Power has a reputation for biting the web of the shooter’s hand with the hammer. I’ve seen a few added “beavertails” on Hi-Powers but never felt they looked right or would carry well in a holster. On this model, it would not work being made of aluminum. A new shorter hammer is easier on the hands and solves the biting issue, at least in my hand.

The original thumb safety design was rather small and stubby. I had an idea in the back of my head to make one larger with a graceful swoop like the Stan Chen 1911 thumb safety.

Stan sent me a few blemished parts to play with, I cut the paddle off the 1911 piece and silver soldered it onto the Hi-Power factory part.

Next, the lower frame. The front strap of the Hi-Power is really paper thin on the front corners, which makes it almost impossible to checker unless you are Ted Yost with a 50 lpi file. I opted for stippling the front and rear grip areas of the frame (Nick, aka Mr. Stipple, did this work). The stippling will provide plenty of grip, the stippling is all done with a hammer and chisel, taking care not to deform the thin areas of the frame.

There are few options for finishing aluminum. Anodizing, which can be spotty on an old alloy or spray-on product, that would not wear well on the soft aluminum. I chose a PVD (physical vapor displacement) process. I use IonBond through Evolution Armory in New Hampshire.

Dave Panciotti at Evo, a gunsmith himself, walks the parts through the process and has a keen eye for anything I might have missed. The black IonBond is very durable and scratch resistant, even on aluminum. The lower was bead blasted with 120-grit aluminum oxide beads. The slide was also matted on the rounds, and the flat areas sanded with 400-grit paper. The IonBond looks really nice, particularly with some polished areas next to the matte rounds. A set of black VZ grips completed the project, making it a stealthy carry piece.

For more info: VZGrips.com, Heinie.com, IonBond.com, EvolutionArmory.com

