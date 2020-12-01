One of the best quotes I’ve seen relating to guns and accessories is, “Either you are the weapon, and your gun is a tool — or — your gun is a weapon and you are a tool.” It’s not necessarily the equipment, but how you use it that makes you effective. I always look strangely at people who take one side or another in the equipment debate and refuse to see both sides.

One heated topic is off-body carry. It seems like both sides dig their heels in and go at it much like Democrats and Republicans in a money spending contest. For me, off-body carry is just another tool in the toolbox. I don’t use it all the time, but it can be effective in the right setting. I know when I can use it and when it’s not appropriate, for it has some potentially serious drawbacks.

Originally there were few off-body options available. The most popular was the concealed carry Fanny Pack. I refused to wear one, despite its popularity among my fellow law enforcement officers. These weren’t fooling anyone. If you were a clean-cut guy who paid close attention to everyone and everything about you, people knew you were a cop and the fanny pack is where your gun was likely hidden. I resorted instead to a few less obvious options and would often craft my own solution out of a carefully chosen sling bag or perhaps one of the lesser-known day planner type cases. These choices helped me look like a religious advocate or businessman rather than a cop. Fortunately, you don’t have to go through such extremes. There are many companies meeting this need and doing it far better than I ever did. They take away one of the biggest disadvantages of off-body carry — they are easily recognized.