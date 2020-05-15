First, the way New York City weaseled out of this case amounted to an admission by the city that it knew its ordinance was unconstitutional all along and only changed the law to avoid having the high court say so. That much was made clear by Associate Justice Samuel Alito in his 31-page dissent, which was joined by Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch.

“In the District Court and the Court of Appeals,” Alito wrote, “the City vigorously and successfully defended the constitutionality of its ordinance, and the law was upheld based on what we are told is the framework for reviewing Second Amendment claims that has of thought that the City, having convinced the lower courts that its law was consistent with Heller, would have been willing to defend its victory in this Court. But once we granted certiorari, both the City and the State of New York sprang into action to prevent us from deciding this case. Although the City had previously insisted that its ordinance served important public safety purposes, our grant of review apparently led to an epiphany of sorts, and the City quickly changed its ordinance. And for good measure the State enacted a law making the old New York City ordinance illegal.”

Translation: The Big Apple’s conduct twisted the needle right off the Stink-O-Meter.

Second, the city’s behavior after the case is proof the Second Amendment has teeth, and anti-gunners do not care to be bitten.