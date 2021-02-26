It arrives on my desk every January, a magazine with so much information inside it immediately occupies a prime spot in a rack above my cluttered loading bench, above the boxes of dies and below a shelf where the primers are kept.

It’s Hodgdon’s Annual Manual, designed to actually look like a special edition of some firearms periodical, and there’s something for everybody in here. This year’s edition contains data for more than 5,000 different loads, plus several feature stories of interest to reloaders.

This year’s edition includes data for four new rifle cartridges, updated data for 33 rifle and pistol calibers, a piece on loads for the .38 Special and .357 Magnum and loading data for about every popular centerfire cartridge on the landscape. We’re talking thousands of load suggestions, and of particular interest to handgunners, there is once again a special section with loads for the .45 Colt to be used only in large frame Ruger (i.e., Blackhawk, Redhawk), Freedom Arms and Thompson/Center handguns.

There are more than 200 suggestions for the .45 ACP alone, with bullet weights ranging from a 118-grain pill to 230-grainers — some of which I’ve used while experimenting over the years. I also helped a pal out with his .44 Magnum fodder, of which handloaders will find another 200-plus recommendations for bullets weighing anywhere from 165- to 355-grains.

It’s all packed into 168 pages for just $12.99. But let’s be honest — this isn’t really a magazine. It’s a manual and catalog made to look like a magazine. It’s a magalog.

More Information:

https://shop.hodgdon.com/official-gear/2021-annual-manual