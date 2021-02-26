New Rig from DeSantis

The good folks at DeSantis constantly tease my inbox with news of some new holster model they’ve developed for all the guns I don’t own.

This time around, they have a new rig called the Veiled Partner, an OWB number made from Kydex. According to DeSantis, this lightweight model can be configured for both height and cant, using 1.5- or 1.75-inch loop openings, and it also features adjustable tension for a tight hold.

The Veiled Partner is available for right- or left-hand draws of assorted Glock models, plus the Springfield Hellcat, SIG SAUER P320C/P250C with or without a reflex sight, plus variations of the P365 with Romeo Zero; the Smith & Wesson M&P Shield in different versions and the Taurus G3C/G2C.

Pricing is $59.99.

More Information:
https://www.desantisholster.com/veiled-partner