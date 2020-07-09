Modified to accommodate two different locking modes, the Sport ARS can function in an “open” or “closed” mode. Open mode relies on friction for retention, reducing activation time for a faster draw, while closed mode adds active retention by way of a standard thumb release for added security. The holsters also feature an adjustable retention screw to ensure a perfect fit.
Speaking of perfect fit, the holsters support three different attachment methods for personalized carry. Pre-installed with an offset drop belt plate which mounts a pistol below the waist and away from the body for increased speed, a Quick Locking System (QLS) adapter and carry holster plate are also included for easy load out changes and non-competition use.
Made from black carbon fiber weave aerospace polymer, each holster is precision molded and features a large front speed cut to facilitate an efficient draw while also accommodating a wide range of slide mounted optics and sights without obstruction or loss of speed. Growing in popularity in all shooting disciplines, red dot sights are common among shooters competing in carry optics and open divisions.
Hogue ARS Stage 1 Sport Holsters
For GLOCK, CZ-USA & More
“I feel the need — the need for speed.” Uttered by Tom Cruise’s character in the original Top Gun film, the quote is especially relatable for competitive shooters. When every second counts, speed and urgency are vital to winning.
Knowing this, Hogue designer and competitive shooter, Eric Leach, has revealed a new holster style to give future Top Guns an edge in competition.
ARS Stage 1 Sport Holsters
Called the Automatic Retention System (ARS) Stage 1 Sport Holster, the new design took aspects from Hogue’s Stage 1 Carry Holsters and geared them to increase speed and effectiveness in competition, resulting in “one of the most secure and operative holsters on the market today.”
And not to leave any shooter out, the ARS Stage 1 Sport Holster is available for popular handgun models from CZ-USA, GLOCK, Heckler & Koch, SIG SAUER, Smith & Wesson and Springfield Armory, plus Government-size 1911s. MSRP is $79.95.
For more info: www.hogueinc.com , Ph: (800) 438-4747