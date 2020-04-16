Meanwhile, Holosun durability comes from its use of Grade 5 titanium in its optical housings. Common in offshore oil, aerospace and automotive applications, the metal alloy is strong but lightweight, and exhibits properties allowing it to withstand extreme environmental factors and high temperatures, as well as making it resistant to corrosion.

And new for 2020, Holosun has redesigned its reflex optics with side-tray battery compartments and oversized control buttons for easier manipulation and an improved user experience. Each is also IP67 waterproof rated for complete submersion up to three feet for 30 minutes — a first for micro red dot optics.