The adage “looks are deceiving” is no more apparent than when aiming a handgun with traditional iron sights. The act of establishing proper sight alignment involves centering the front sight between the notched rear sight and transitioning to a sight picture while aimed at the intended target.

What sounds simple enough is actually a complex task that drives our eyes crazy, as they attempt to focus on three focal points at once. “Seasoned” eyes and vision imperfections can make it even more challenging, if not outright impossible.

This is where red dot optics can help — and they’ve been growing in popularity in recent years.