Meanwhile, Holosun durability comes from its use of Grade 5 titanium in its optical housings. Common in offshore oil, aerospace and automotive applications, the metal alloy is strong but lightweight, and exhibits properties allowing it to withstand extreme environmental factors and high temperatures, as well as making it resistant to corrosion.
And new for 2020, Holosun has redesigned its reflex optics with side-tray battery compartments and oversized control buttons for easier manipulation and an improved user experience. Each is also IP67 waterproof rated for complete submersion up to three feet for 30 minutes — a first for micro red dot optics.
Holosun HE509T-RD
Next-Gen Enclosed Reflex Sight
The adage “looks are deceiving” is no more apparent than when aiming a handgun with traditional iron sights. The act of establishing proper sight alignment involves centering the front sight between the notched rear sight and transitioning to a sight picture while aimed at the intended target.
What sounds simple enough is actually a complex task that drives our eyes crazy, as they attempt to focus on three focal points at once. “Seasoned” eyes and vision imperfections can make it even more challenging, if not outright impossible.
This is where red dot optics can help — and they’ve been growing in popularity in recent years.
Hello Holosun
Introduced to the market in 2013, Holosun Technology has always strived to bring cutting edge innovations to shooters. Specializing in reflex optics, in which an LED light is projected onto a screen, Holosun optics are best known for the Solar Failsafe and Shake Awake features, as well as durability.
Solar Failsafe enables optics to remain powered in case of battery failure and, like modern smartphones, automatically adjust to lighting conditions. Shake Awake functions exactly as it sounds, awakening a powered-off optic with simple movement. Holosun optics can be user-programmed to turn off when not in use, extending battery life.
Meanwhile, Holosun durability comes from its use of Grade 5 titanium in its optical housings. Common in offshore oil, aerospace and automotive applications, the metal alloy is strong but lightweight, and exhibits properties allowing it to withstand extreme environmental factors and high temperatures, as well as making it resistant to corrosion.
Holosun 509
While Holosun’s reflex sights have always featured open housing, the HE509T-RD is enclosed — similar to the Aimpoint Acro P-1. Built with a titanium housing, the optic has two parallax-free, multi-coated glass windows, further protecting the unit’s Super LED from the elements.
That Super LED powers the Multiple Reticle System, another staple of Holosun optics. Users can switch between two reticles, including a 2 MOA red dot and a 2 MOA dot with 65 MOA outer circle, each with 12 brightness settings (10 daylight and two night vision-compatible) and 1 MOA adjustment increments. When run on medium brightness, users can expect the CR1632 battery to last between 20,000 and 50,000 hours, depending on reticle.
Designed for pistol applications, the HE509T-RD weighs just 1.72 oz., and measures 1.6″ long, 1.2″ wide and 1.13″ tall, providing a compact, unobtrusive optic easily mounted to a favorite carry or range gun. The optic ships with a Picatinny rail clamp, but GLOCK MOS and Trijicon RMR adapters are available for an additional $47.
MSRP is $506.
For more info: www.holosun.com, Ph: (909) 594-2888