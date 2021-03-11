Drawer 3: Catch-All

I’ve a couple of N82 Tactical holsters and I love the backing. The one that works for me has an elastic pocket for the gun with a belt clip that is sewed on.

You’d think I was an Uncle Mike’s distributor by the number of their holsters in my drawer. They’re in my truck and stashed in various places around the house too. Uncle Mike’s holsters are inexpensive, come in various configurations and do what they’re designed to do.

This drawer is home to ComfortTac belly bands, fanny packs and ComfortTac holsters in various sizes. The ComfortTac holsters have foam and some type of retention material between the layers of fabric in their holsters, so they hold their shape nicely.