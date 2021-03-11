Drawer 2: Kydex

The Kydex drawer has my first carry holster, a CrossBreed for a Taurus 24/7 Pro. It fits many other double-stack semi-automatics. There are several CrossBreed holsters in that drawer, some with leather backing and some with horsehide. There are two almost identical rigs made by White Hat holsters: a red, white and blue one for semi-automatics and a black one for a revolver.

Several Alien Gear holsters are in here, and I like every one of them. My earliest Alien Gear has leather backing; the later ones have a soft, pliable backing. Although I’ve worn IWB most often, I no longer work at a downtown office, so I can comfortably carry OWB when I want to. One I picked up for OWB is a compact model made by Phalanx Defense Systems. The packaging said it would fit over 150 different guns.

I’ve got several OWB paddle holsters in this drawer. When Texas started allowing open carry, I used these in class to demonstrate various retention methods. One of these, branded by SIG SAUER, has a retention device that pops into the trigger guard when the gun is holstered. Drawing the gun requires pushing and holding a button on the outside of the holster — what we call Level 2 Retention. Another, branded by SIG but made by IWI, is a Level 3 Retention Holster. It has the trigger guard retention plus a hood that snaps over the back of the slide. Drawing requires pushing a lever button with your finger while pushing a plunger button with your thumb. It takes a lot of practice to be able to do it quickly, but nobody is going to be able to grab the gun.