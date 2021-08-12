Sundowner Surprise!
While cooling off at dusk with a margarita for a sundowner on the side veranda, engrossed in a good conversation of guns, the current state of affairs and other noxious talk, critters start moving. It’s their time of day to make appearances, as they’ve been hiding from the hot desert sun all day, in their shady hidey-hole.
Bull Durham makes his presence known. He’s my amigo’s pet bull snake. Stretching out on the south side veranda, checking the perimeter of the rattler-rich environment, he earns his keep by gobbling up his venomous relatives. Since making his debut, the rattlesnake population has stayed in check, earning Bull the rights to reside in the tool shed next to the house.
Bucko Taos, the resident ranch dog, needs a drink after discovering his snake-eating ranch companion, and helps himself to my margarita, to settle his nerves. Thankfully, there’s enough left to settle my nerves as well …
Another common sight at this hacienda is horny toads and spent brass. Horny toads have some of nature’s finest camouflage, along with prickly points all over their body. For predators with keen enough eyesight to actually see a horny toad from the surrounding environment, their cackle-burr coat isn’t really conducive to swallowing such a prickly meal. Besides, they are pretty darn quick!