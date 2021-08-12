These past few weeks had me traveling through the high desert of the Southwest to do some visiting and shooting. Flying into Denver, I head south to visit with some good friends. Flat scrub brush land and high mountains dominate the landscape. There’s plenty of interesting critters in the vicinity, for sure! Mother Nature has equipped them with the means to survive in such a tough environment.

Here’s the tale of a few I was fortunate to photograph. Mind you, I wasn’t on a photograph safari per se, but happened to have a camera handy in this creature-rich environment.