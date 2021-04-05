From the moment man figured out how to control the simplest of projectiles, feats of marksmanship have captivated us. Odysseus, hero of Ancient Greek mythology, demonstrated his prowess by shooting an arrow through the “eye” of 12 axes in a row. In the fading days of the Wild West, millions of Americans from coast to coast paid to see Buffalo Bill and Annie Oakley’s shooting expeditions. Today, living legend Jerry Miculek has more than 150 million views on his YouTube channel. Some things never go out of style.

As a younger shooter, I always found myself awestruck by demonstrations of gilt-edged accuracy, but figured hell would freeze over before I was able to do any showboating of my own. But as the old yarn goes, you can eat an elephant if you just take it one bite at a time. Now, 17 years and about a hundred thousand rounds later, I often surprise myself with what I can do on a good day.

Sure, you might need a little luck to pull off the following. But with some solid application of the fundamentals, the most common “trick shots” are within easier reach than you might think!