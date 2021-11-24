Range Test

Dry practice is your “homework.” Range trips are “tests” to confirm the dry repetitions are paying off. Preparing includes deciding what you’re going to practice. Make a list of drills you’ll practice, number of repetitions and the number of shots fired. This ensures your range trip is productive.

Concentrate on good hits as opposed to speed. Negative targets — you shoot through the holes — help keep you from getting caught up in group size. On the range, you discover areas where you need additional practice. Don’t deviate from your live-fire list. Make note of what needs work and this goes on your dry-practice list.

The only reason to use a timer is for comparisons. Which is more efficient, technique A or B? Don’t get caught up in trying to beat the clock. The timer’s “beep” makes everyone go too “fast.” Mistakes occur, you go faster to catch up, and it’s downhill from there. This is no different from letting the threat dictate the pace of the fight, which is a sure path to defeat.

Keep in mind, winning the fight isn’t based on how quick you can draw or shoot. Deciding to draw or fire in a timely fashion and acting with resolve is where speed is mandatory. You believe the knife-wielding threat is going to stab you. If you wait for 100% proof of this (knife going in and blood coming out) it won’t matter how fast you are, it’s too late. The fight is won by decision making, cycling through the Boyd’s O.O.D.A. (Observe, Orient, Decide, Act) Loop. The goal is to force the threat to react to you.

Proper practice also creates confidence. There’s a direct correlation between your self-image, what you think of your abilities, and your performance. Yes, there are always skills to improve or polish. When practice is over, you should feel good about your progress.

Look up “repetition,” and you’ll discover “mundane” and “boring.” Eventually, practice, both dry and live, should become monotonous. It should become ordinary for drills to go well. With repetition, most of these skills shift from the conscious mind, thinking about each step, to the subconscious mind. The conscious mind thinks, “threat.” You’re moving, issuing verbal commands, and presenting the pistol at a subconscious level. This frees up the conscious mind to focus on problem solving.

Practice, and all that it involves, is mandatory for the fight, which we’ll do everything to avoid.

