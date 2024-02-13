Tools Required

The best way to add texture is to melt the existing material in small sections, which displaces the polymer to create ridges. This is best done with a heated metal probe or point. A wood-burning tool is the most effective way to do this. You can also use a soldering gun.

I choose the wood burning tool, readily available at most hobby or craft shops. The electric tool comes with a handle and a few brass points. Electricity heats the brass tip hot enough to burn wood or, in our case, melt plastic. It can get very hot and burn skin if mishandled.

The brass tips that come with it are usually chisel-shaped. For my preferred grip texture, I like dots similar to golf ball dimples. On my wood burner, the tips are threaded like a number eight screw with 32 threads per inch. To make a tip the size and shape I wanted, I went to my local hardware store and bought some brass screws. Brass is a great conductor of heat and very easy to sand or file. I reshaped the slotted head end of the screw to the shape I thought would work best. You can go wild in making shapes and patterns. I think the five brass screws cost a dollar or less.