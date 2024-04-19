How’s This For Irony?

When Joe Biden ran for president back in 2020, he was upfront about his gun control agenda. There is no small irony in a federal court case now before the Third U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals challenging a ban on so-called “assault weapons” and “large-capacity magazines” in his home state of Delaware.

Attorneys representing several run rights organizations involved in three lawsuits argued before the Third Circuit last month about why the court should strike down the ban. According to WHYY News, the law is being challenged on Second, Fifth and Fourteenth amendment grounds. Last year, U.S. District Court Judge Richard Andrews, a Barack Obama appointee, denied a preliminary injunction in the consolidated cases, stating in his opinion that it was not likely the plaintiffs would prevail. Plaintiffs include the Second Amendment Foundation, Firearms Policy Coalition, Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association, and several individual citizens. Two of the three cases involve SAF and the third involves the sportsmen’s group.

Published reports suggested it could take months for the appeals court to make a ruling; not surprising because it likely will not be popular among Delaware anti-gunners, provided they rule in favor of the plaintiffs. If they do not, this case is undoubtedly headed to the Supreme Court, which is already being asked to rule on gun ban laws in two other states, Maryland and Illinois. A high court decision saying semiautomatic rifles and pistols, and full capacity magazines, would cause a political earthquake because it would nullify other such laws in Washington, California, the District of Columbia and several other states.

Last year, a group of 20 state attorneys general led by Montana AG Austin Knudsen, submitted an amicus brief supporting the lawsuit(s). The coalition included attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Whether their brief will sway any of the liberal appellate judges remains to be seen. In the meantime, the ban remains in effect.

Now, to keep things in perspective, all three lawsuits were filed in federal court back in 2022. The wheels of justice grind ever so slowly, especially when the case involves Second Amendment rights. Apparently, nobody wants to be known for overturning a popular gun control law in a jurisdiction dominated by gun control politicians.

Nothing could further underscore the importance of this case than the fact that arguments favoring the gun ban were made by both Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings and New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin, according to WHYY News.