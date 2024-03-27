Hunting Dangerous Game

The Battleground

It was the spring turkey season, and the water was just starting to rise. I was maybe 14 years old and had only recently earned the right to hunt by myself. I wouldn’t trust today’s 14-year-old boys unsupervised with crayons, but I was wandering about the woods with my trusty Browning Auto-5 hump-backed 12-bore. It was a different time.

My turkey gun was optimized for the mission. With the plug in place, it packed three rounds onboard. The gun’s 32″ full choke barrel let me reach out and touch any gobbler stupid enough to respond to my romantic overtures. The technical details of the weapon will have a significant bearing on this tale directly.

The turkeys were clearly looking for love elsewhere, so I packed up my gear and set off exploring. I soon found myself overlooking one-half of a long linear lake that ran roughly north and south. The lake was bisected in the middle by a remnant of the old levee, itself created by slave labor in the early 19th century. This time of year, the surging waters of the Mississippi were building up on the northern aspect of the lake and roaring through an ample culvert. The accumulated aquatic life pressed up into this space was simply mesmerizing.

There was a generous basin perhaps twenty meters across that had been formed by decades of vigorous hydraulic action. The culvert ran underneath the raised road to my rear. This basin veritably teemed with massive trash fish. Hundreds if not thousands of gar, carp and buffalo writhed in a slimy mass as they tried and failed to queue up for their turn through the big pipe. It was the sort of vision to hold a young redneck’s interest.

Alligator gar can reach truly gargantuan proportions. Suddenly, a big six-footer flopped mightily amidst the thrashing mass of fish flesh. Being a young Southern male, I reflexively threw up my shotgun and blasted it center of mass with a hot charge of number fours. If you’re keeping track, that left two rounds in my weapon. Now thoroughly mesmerized, I made my way down to the water’s edge, took a seat and planted the heels of my GI-issue jungle boots in the lake to soak up the spectacle.