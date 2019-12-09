Re-Visiting An Old Friend

It’s confession time. For many years I’ve neglected the .357 Magnum. When hunting big game with straight-walled pistol cartridges, I generally reach for the .44 Mag. or some other big bore cartridge. I’ve always felt the .357 was a bit marginal for deer and hogs, even though I’ve taken a few critters with the little magnum. The .357 Mag. seems to always be compared to the larger magnums and, as a result, takes a back seat. It dawned on me recently this was unfair, as the .357 is sort of in its own class. Call it a “little” big bore?



To make amends, I’ve been enjoying lengthy range sessions with three .357 Mag. revolvers. One characteristic making the .357 so versatile is the ability to shoot less expensive .38 Special ammo. You can enjoy quality trigger time without depleting your wallet. All three revolvers showed themselves to be very accurate with both .38 Specials and .357 Mag. ammo.



One of the neatest DA revolvers I’ve shot is the “Mongoose” from Nighthawk Customs. It’s the very famous German Korth. These DA revolvers are built one at a time by one gunsmith, from start to finish. One feature I appreciate is the ability to have interchangeable cylinders. The change of cylinders is simple. You rotate the cylinder and press the silver button on the right-hand side of the frame. The cylinder simply slides forward and the 9mm cylinder inserts back in place.



The twist rate is 1:10 to ensure common bullet weights are stabilized in both calibers. This adds to the versatility of the Korth and I was impressed by how well the 9mm performed. On the 9mm cylinder, the ejection system was designed to allow the use of rimless cartridges. Unlike revolvers cut for moon clips, the Mongoose 9mm cylinder has six individual chambers cut into the cylinder and its own set of extractors for each chamber. Pretty nifty!



The grip is very similar to a Smith & Wesson L-Frame, and my gun came with a set of rubber Hogue grips, but Korth offers two-piece walnut grips as well. The trigger feels very smooth, incorporating a roller bearing in the top, engaging the hammer during DA fire. The trigger on my test gun broke cleanly just a bit over 3 lbs.