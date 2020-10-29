FXH-45 Moxie
With an all-new slide, barrel and sight set, the .45 ACP ATI FXH-45 Moxie has improved rugged looks and is designed for comfort and operation. The slide accepts both front and rear GLOCK-style sights, giving it a slew of options for added versatility. A removable top plate makes mounting a red dot optic of your choice a breeze.
The lightweight but durable polymer grip frame features built-in finger grooves and traditionally attractive double-diamond checkered polymer grips that bond with your hand for a strong, stable and secure grip.