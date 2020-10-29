The FXH-45 Moxie measures 5.3″ tall and 8.7″ long, and weighs 1.95 lbs. unloaded and without the magazine. It features the same controls as a traditional 1911, including an ambidextrous thumb safety, beavertail grip safety, utility rail and skeletonized trigger and hammer. The hybrid pistol is compatible with most standard 1911 parts and grips. The FXH-45M Moxie ships with one steel eight-round magazine.

Don’t let the lightweight, rustproof polymer frame bother you; you’ll appreciate its lighter weight for long days of concealed carry. But mostly you will appreciate a carry-worthy .45 ACP 1911 with an MSRP of only $399.95. The ATI FXH-45M Moxie is proudly made in the USA and has a lifetime limited warranty.

For more info: AmericanTactical.us, Ph: (800) 290-0065

Subscribe To American Handgunner